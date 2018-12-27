Narendra Modi to kick-off 2019 polls campaign on January 6 in Kerala

Dec 27, 2018, 14:47 IST | IANS

Speaking to the media, Kerala BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said Modi will arrive in Pathanamthitta from Andhra Pradesh

Narendra Modi to kick-off 2019 polls campaign on January 6 in Kerala
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on January 6 to kick-off the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here, Kerala BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said Modi will arrive in Pathanamthitta from Andhra Pradesh.

Pathanamthitta is about 120 km from here.

"This is his visit as part of the election campaign, and he flies to Pathanamthitta from Guntur," said Pillai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has just one legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The party is hopeful of putting up a good show in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The best performance they have put up in the state was in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when they finished second in the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Modi's arrival in Pathanamthitta -- the district where the Sabarimala temple is located, is seen as a deft political move.

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

The BJP, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar are up in arms against the manner in which the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is trying to use the apex court verdict to dilute the traditions of the temple.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

narendra modinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Real Santas of Mumbai: Bandra resident dresses up as Santa to make street kids happy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mumbai Crime: Woman Chops Off Genitals Of Man Harassing Her For Sexual Favours

Mumbai Crime: Woman Chops Off Genitals Of Man Harassing Her For Sexual Favours