Narendra Modi to launch new Metro line, Arvind Kejriwal not invited
PM Modi will inaugurate a segment of the newly-built Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on Monday which will connect Botanical Garden in Noida to South Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir, the government said on Saturday. But, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office denied receiving any invitation of the inauguration ceremony.
President Rahul Gandhi
"We have no official intimation of the programme. Our top most priority is a safe Metro for the passengers and at a reasonable price. So far as the event is concerned we haven't received any invitation," a state government spokesperson said on Saturday.
BJP is Lie Hard: RaGa continues temple run
"If the BJP were to start a film franchise, it would be called Lie Hard", Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, while rhyming it with Hollywood blockbuster, Die Hard, in a dig at the ruling party. Rahul on Saturday continued his temple run as he visited the Somnath temple in Gujarat.
