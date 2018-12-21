Narendra Modi to lay foundation of gas pipeline projects in Odisha on Dec 24

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Paradip Hyderabad Pipeline Product Project (PHPL) and Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Gas Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga) on December 24 during his visit to Odisha.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed about the Prime Minister's visit. Highlighting the details of the 1212 kilometre long Paradip ' Hyderabad Product Pipeline, the Union Minister said PHPL is being built by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,800 crores.

It is capable of transporting 4.5 MMTPA of petrol, diesel, kerosene and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The pipeline originates at Paradip and traverses through three States - Odisha (329 Km), Andhra Pradesh (723 Km) and Telangana (160 Km) before terminating at Hyderabad.

The pipeline has delivery cum pumping stations at Behrampur, Vizag, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. He mentioned that apart from generating employment during its construction, the PHPL will also ensure efficient transportation of petroleum products across the three States and further cement Paradip 's position as an energy hub of eastern India.

Pradhan further informed that the 667 Km long Bokaro-Angul pipeline sections of the landmark Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga) is being built by the Gas Authority of India Limited at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,437 crores. "The pipeline is a part of the landmark Pradhan MantriUrja Ganga project and traverses 367 Km across five districts in Odisha and 360 Km across six districts in Jharkhand," he added.

The Prime Minister shall flag-off a basket of projects totalling an investment of over Rs. 14,523 crores by the Government of India in Odisha. The investment is a continuation of the special focus on the state by the Central Government under the Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya which envisions rapid socio-economic development in States like Odisha to unleash their true potential and bring them at par with the most developed States in the country.

