Narendra Modi to leave for China today to attend an informal summit

The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off last year, wherein troops from the two nations were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball standoff near Sikkim border between J



PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China on Thursday evening to attend an informal summit, to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city on April 27 and 28. This informal discussion is going to take place for the first time after 1954.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at the joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Beijing, "We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping on April 27-28) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations."

The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off last year, wherein troops from the two nations were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball standoff near Sikkim border between June to August.

The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June. No agreements will be signed between India and China and no customary joint press conference will be held during Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever