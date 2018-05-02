Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Speak 15 mins on Karnataka's government achievements

The Prime Minister's attack comes in wake of Rahul Gandhi's challenge last week that if he was allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi would not be able to tolerate it



Narendra Modi

'The Congress president is a 'naamdaar' (only name). So how would he know about the efforts of 'kaamdaars'? We are kaamdaars (known by our work). What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us'

'But I heard the Congress president speak at political rallies 15-20 days ago... the way he referred to respected Deve Gowda ji... is this your sanskar? This is arrogance. Your life (as Congress chief) has just begun. Deve Gowda is among the tallest leaders of the country. You are insulting him'

'He is correct. There is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress president'

'Perhaps due to over excitement, the newly elected Congress president forgets decency. He did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking mazdoors due to whom India's villages are getting electricity'

2005 Year Manmohan Singh said all villages would be electrified by 2009

May 12 Day the Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to take place

