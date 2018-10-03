Search

Narendra Modi to receive UNEP 'Champions of the Earth' award today

Oct 03, 2018, 12:23 IST | mid-day online desk

Prime Minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the United Nations' highest environmental honour, the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth award, at a special ceremony in the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra today. The award was announced on September 26, on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City, will be presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, read a statement. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

Narendra Modi at the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, the second IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Global RE-Invest (Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet and Expo)

Prime Minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022, the statement added.

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet and Expo

Awarded annually, the 'Champions of the Earth' prize is given to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment. 

