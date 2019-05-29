Aaditya Thackeray shares pictures of dad Uddhav Thackeray and Narendra Modi
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray recently shared a few celebratory pictures of the Sena-BJP alliance on his social media account
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who was featured in a book "The Young and the Restless", authored by student-activist Gurmehar Kaur recently shared a few celebratory pictures of the Sena-BJP alliance on his social media account. Aaditya Thackeray posted a series of pictures thanking the voters of Maharashtra who came together this elections and set a win for his party.
He penned down a heartwarming message on Instagram for his fans, 'Sharing here a little late, but this is heartfelt and to everyone, something I posted on Twitter on result day: Personally, I humbly bow down in respect to all the voters across India, and of course Maharashtra who reposed such immense faith in the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, supported by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray ji and other allies in other States.'
Aaditya Thackeray also wrote, 'This huge mandate is truly a great opportunity and responsibility given to the NDA and the Hon’ble PM & team by the nation to take India ahead, wholeheartedly. Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard. As always, to those who voted for us, a wholehearted thank you. We will make your vote worth it. To those who chose to not vote for us, we will win your votes with our selfless service to each and everyone.'
His note did not end there, Aaditya Thackeray congratulated all the members of the parliament who won the elections and are now the new leaders of the country. He wrote, 'To all the candidates who are now Members of Parliament, congratulations and our best wishes to fulfill the promises made. A big thank you to all the Karyakartas, Election Commission, Police and all those who made the election work! And of course, to the alliance winning so well, the decision of unity and trust, congrats and gratitude to BJP President Amit Shah ji, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray ji, CM Devendra Fadnavis ji and all other leaders and colleagues from both parties!'
