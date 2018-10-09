Narendra Modi unveils statue of Sir Chhotu Ram in Haryana

national

The 64-foot statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, a well-known leader of the pre-independence era, has been put up in Sampla town, around 65 km from Delhi

Narendra Modi. File Photo/Agency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a statue of popular farmer leader from the Jat community Sir Chhotu Ram in Haryana's Rohtak district.

The 64-foot statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, a well-known leader of the pre-independence era, has been put up in Sampla town, around 65 km from Delhi. The function was attended by Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, besides Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Union Minister for Steel Birender Singh, who is also a Jat leader from Haryana and grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, was also present. Modi also visited a museum dedicated to Chhotu Ram. It houses items and collection of pictures related to the peasant leader.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever