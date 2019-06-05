Narendra Modi wishes Yogi Adityanath on 47th birthday

national

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish him and described the 47-year-old leader as 'dynamic'

Pic/Twitter

Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, Uttarakhand. He also commands a giant following in Eastern UP.

Yogi's tryst with politics began in 1996 as the in-charge of managing the election campaign for Mahant Avaidyanath. In 1998, Avaidyanath returned and made Yogi his heir and also the nominee for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Yogi Adityanath was also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi said Yogi has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh. He wrote, "Greetings to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. Yogi Ji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Greetings to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. Yogi Ji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also replied to him and said, Thank you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji for warm wishes. Under your benevolent guidance and leadership, #NewUP is charting out its own development path to ensure each of the 23 crore citizens of the state realises her/his full potential."

Thank you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji for warm wishes.



Under your benevolent guidance and leadership, #NewUP is charting out it's own development path to ensure each of the 23 crore citizens of the state realises her/his full potential. https://t.co/xil58gjARz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 5, 2019

Many others also wished him on his 47th birthday.

