Narendra Modi: Women to be permanently commissioned in armed forces

Narendra Modi greets schoolchildren after his speech as part of India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that women officers recruited under the short service commission in the armed forces will have the option of taking up permanent commission, which he described as a "gift" to the "brave daughters".

Modi made the policy announcement while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day. He, however, did not give any indication whether permanent commissioning of women will pave the way for their entry into the combat positions in the Army and the Navy. The Indian Air Force has already started induction of women as fighter pilots.

"I want to give a good news to our brave daughters. Women officers who have been appointed through the short service commission in the armed forces will get permanent commission through a transparent process. It is a gift for them," Modi said.

Official sources said the government is likely to come out with a comprehensive policy in the next couple of months on permanent commissioning of women in the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force.

