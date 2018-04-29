Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping agree on strategic guidance to militaries

Leaders say special representatives from both sides should intensify efforts to find a fair settlement to boundary dispute



PMâÂÂNarendra Modi with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters at the end of an unprecedented two-day informal summit between the two leaders in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Gokhale said the two leaders underscored that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity in all areas of the India-China border region.

Gokhale said Modi and Xi were of the view that Special Representatives on border talks from both countries will have to intensify their efforts to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement.