Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping agree on strategic guidance to militaries
Leaders say special representatives from both sides should intensify efforts to find a fair settlement to boundary dispute
PMâÂÂNarendra Modi with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Pic/AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Saturday.
Briefing reporters at the end of an unprecedented two-day informal summit between the two leaders in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Gokhale said the two leaders underscored that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity in all areas of the India-China border region.
"The two leaders underscored that it is important to maintain peace along India-China border region and decided that they will issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries," foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
Gokhale said Modi and Xi were of the view that Special Representatives on border talks from both countries will have to intensify their efforts to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement.
Xi wants screening of more Bollywood movies in China
Wuhan: Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen a number of Indian films, including Hindi and regional, and believes it would be a good idea that Bollywood movies come to China and vice-versa.
Briefing reporters at the end of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films. Modi and Xi were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood superhit song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' from movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' by Chinese artists. Xi had told Modi last year that he had watched Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal' movie and liked it.
'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.
