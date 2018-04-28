Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping pave way for a new beginning

After being welcomed by Xi on his arrival at Hubei Provincial Museum, the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting during which they exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship



Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting, in Wuhan, China, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed ways to cement their bilateral relationship as they opened a two-day informal 'one of its kind' summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. After being welcomed by Xi on his arrival at Hubei Provincial Museum, the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting during which they exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said. "The Prime Minister was welcomed at the museum with an impressive cultural performance," Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"India and China's cultural connect go back many centuries and is reflected in present times through the popularity of Bollywood, yoga and other aspects of Indian culture." He said Xi took Modi on a tour of the exhibition of Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure at the Hubei Provincial Museum. After Modi arrived at the museum at around 3.30 pm, both the leaders took a tour of the site. They saw an exhibition of fine relics from the Chinese civilization – with special focus on culture of Hubei.

1962

A brief war was fought between India and China