Narendra Modi: Youth can bring about positive, constructive change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a constructive and positive change can be brought about in the country if the youth is provided with a conducive environment to work on their ideas. In the 50th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", he called today's youth ambitious, multitasking, and innovative, who dare to ask questions and have the courage to dream big.

"If we put these ideas of our youth into practice and provide them a conducive environment to express themselves, they will surely bring about a constructive and a positive change in the country and they are already doing so," Modi said. "Today's youth have this special quality of not doing something they don't believe in themselves but whenever they believe in something, they follow that leaving everything else."

Modi said it was "a matter of concern" that the practice of open discussion with teenagers without any expectations was on the decline. "Some people say the youth do not have patience but my belief is that the youth do not have any time to waste, this is the point which helps the present-day youth to become more innovative because they want to accomplish things quickly," he said.

"There is a general complaint that the younger generation asks too many questions. I say it is good that the youth ask questions. It is good as it shows they want to analyze everything from its very root." The Prime Minister said it is good that the youth would plan big and would achieve bigger successes.

"Some people say the younger generation wants to accomplish many things at the same time. I say what is wrong in it. They do so because they are adept in multitasking," he said. "It is the youth who are bringing in the transformation of the society in a big way, be it social entrepreneurship, start-ups, sports or any other field."

Modi said his efforts were aimed at having a continuous dialogue with the youth in various programmes and through social media. "Communication will be more effective if we accept instead of expecting, and discuss instead of dismissing," he said.

