Narendra Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh rock proceedings of both houses

Congress protests over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh yesterday led to a virtual washout of the Rajya Sabha proceedings

Congress protests over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh yesterday led to a virtual washout of the Rajya Sabha proceedings, even as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of an apology. "Nobody is going to give an apology. Nothing happened in the House. No statement is made in the House. There is no practice of suspension of Question Hour. Don't make a mockery of the House. Already wrong message is going," a visibly agitated Naidu told the protesting members when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment.



Both houses were adjourned over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments against predecessor ManmohanâÂÂÂÂSingh

However, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said a little before the House was adjourned for the day, "We are not demanding an apology...But PM should come to the House and say that he has made such statements to win the elections..." Noisy protests by the members of the Congress and other opposition parties seeking an apology from the prime minister continued unabated throughout the day since the proceedings began.

The Upper House saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, till the Chair finally called it a day a little after 2 PM. The prime minster's remarks also had its toll on proceeding in the Lok Sabha, where Congress members staged a walkout and boycotted the proceedings in the afternoon.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go