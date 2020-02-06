Search

Narendra Modi's 'tubelight' jibe in Parliament sparks memes on Twitter

Published: Feb 06, 2020, 16:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

"Many tube lights are like this," said Narendra Modi at the Parliament

Narendra Modi. Picture/PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took repeated digs at opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress whom he dubbed as "tubelight" saying that it took him 30-40 minutes to respond to his speech in Lok Sabha.

The prime minister said in the parliamentary session on Thursday, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this."

On Twitter, the statement spark memes with many calling the moment 'epic'.

Meanwhile, Accusing the Opposition of inciting protests against the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned that street agitations against decisions of Parliament and state assemblies may lead to "anarchy" and that everyone should be worried over it.

(With inputs from PTI)

