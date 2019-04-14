Naresh Agarwal: Mayawati will break alliance with Akhilesh after LS poll results

national

Agarwal had joined the BJP last year after he was denied ticket of the Rajya Sabha and Akhilesh Yadav-led party had selected Jaya Bachchan as Rajya Sabha candidate

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a swipe at SP-BSP alliance, BJP leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said that Akhilesh Yadav will be seen running on the road after Mayawati will break alliance with the Samajwadi party the very next day results for Lok Sabha elections are declared.

"Counting will be held on May 23 and on May 24 Mayawati will say that she is breaking that alliance since Muslims and Aheer had deceived her and then Akhilesh will be seen running on roads," Agarwal said while campaigning for a BJP candidate.

"Like the last emperor of Mughal was Jafar Shah Rangeela, the last emperor of Yadav family is Akhilesh Yadav," he said. SP has stitched an alliance with BSP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh. Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on 3 seats.

Agarwal criticised Akhilesh for not declaring him as SP's candidate for Rajya Sabha in 2018. "Why did they not give the ticket to me? Because he (Akhilesh) likes an actress. They had denied me a ticket at this age," he said.

Agarwal had joined the BJP last year after he was denied ticket of the Rajya Sabha and Akhilesh Yadav-led party had selected Jaya Bachchan as Rajya Sabha candidate.

The BJP leader further attacked the Mahagathbandhan saying that the coalition governments in the past had only lasted for six months.

"The government cannot run for five years under Mulayam, Mayawati, Mamata and Akhilesh. There were coalition governments before under Chandrashekhar Ji, Charan Singh Ji, VP Singh, Devegowda ji. Their governments had lasted for only six months," Agarwal said.

"What you need a government of five years of just six months. This election is between nationalism and separatism," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates