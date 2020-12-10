Naresh Chaddi's kin demand new investigating officer

The family of gangster Naresh Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his flat on February 2, 2016, has requested the Kalyan court to change the investigating officer in the murder case, alleging that the current officer filed the closure report without probing his suspicious death.

The Khadakpada police filed the closure report in the court in October. Chaddi's brother Raju Pahalajani, through advocate Deepak Mishra, filed a protest petition in November. He has alleged that divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kalyan, Anil Powar started probing the case without any order from his superiors.

Abrasions due to fall?

The report had mentioned that Chaddi sustained contusions and abrasions all over his body after falling down in the bathroom two days before his death, citing the statement of one Dr Vinod Rai. Dr Rai filed an affidavit in court, stating, "... I have not given any statement to police authorities to record my statement that Chaddi was treated by me for any physical or body injuries sustained by him due to falling by slipping in the bathroom (sic)." In his affidavit, the doctor also mentioned that he was admitted at the hospital from January 27-30, 2016 and "was completely confined to bed for recuperation" till February 4, 2016.

Letters to JJ Hospital docs

Mishra also said the ACP wrote two letters to a team of three doctors at JJ Hospital. In the first letter in June, he tried to "give a hint to doctors to say that Chaddi might have died of overdose of drugs because Valecha in his statement told police that he would get Chaddi marijuana regularly," Mishra said. In reply, doctors RJ Khan, HR Chavan and AH Meshram said 'the deceased was not intoxicated'.

In the second in July, ACP Powar stated, "he (Chaddi), in 2015, had told police that there is a problem in the functioning of his heart, so have you got to know during histopathology analysis that he died of heart attack?" In reply, the doctors said, "During histopathology analysis, we have come to the conclusion that he (Chaddi) did not die of heart attack."

Why no voice analysis?

Raju told mid-day the police did not even analyse the voice samples of Kishnani. There's an audio clip of Kishnani gloating to local reporter Ashok Sonawane to have Chaddi 'killed like a dog', Raju said. "ACP Powar has to say that Kishnani is not willing to give his voice sample for analysis and the Thane police feel helpless. What a shame!" he said. During the telephonic conversation, Kishnani had also allegedly fabricated false cases against inspector Bhimraj Ghadge who has also filed a protest petition.ACP Powar refused to comment.

