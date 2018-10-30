Nargis Fakhri and Rajkummar Rao's film 5 Weddings goes unnoticed

bollywood

The two need to note what Ranbir Kapoor had once famously said about how an actor cannot disown any of his films and needs to be with it until the end

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's studied silence about their recent release, 5 Weddings, is hard to ignore.

Namrata Singh Gujral's film went unnoticed. Rajkummar has been tweeting about the sunsets in Goa where he holidayed with ladylove Patralekhaa as part of a brand endorsement, about the line-up at the ongoing MAMI film festival and even promoting going green initiatives, but there's not a word about the film. Nargis did her bit by retweeting about what is being said about the film.

The film was initially set to be filmed in 2008 with Namrata Singh Gujral and Harbhajan Mann in the lead. Due to her ten-year fight with cancer, Gujral ended up directing the film with Nargis Fakhri playing the lead role of Shania Dhaliwal and Rajkummar Rao playing the role of Harbhajan Singh. Rajkummar Rao's character was initially called Rahul but was changed to Harbhajan's name when Harbhajan Mann was being considered to play the lead.

