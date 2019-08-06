Nargis Fakhri: I'm supposed to wear glasses but I never do

bollywood

Nargis Fakhri doesn't have sharp eyes but doesn't like to wear spectacles because she finds them uncomfortable

Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri doesn't have sharp eyes, but doesn't like to wear spectacles because she finds them uncomfortable. "I am supposed to wear glasses, but I never do as I don't feel comfortable wearing specs. I can't see distance...," Nargis said. She recalls how once she had to struggle because she was without specs.

"One evening I had a meeting and was driving on an unfamiliar highway. I use my phone as my GPS, so I can see things in advance and up close. I hadn't charged my phone properly, and it ended up dying on the way. I had to rely on my eyes to find the right exit at the right time. Since everything seemed blurry at a distance, I couldn't make out the exit sign-in time and missed it, and ended up at a zoo! I remember being a little scared and laughing at myself," added Nargis, who has endorsed Bausch and Lomb iconnect lenses in a campaign.

