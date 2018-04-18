Nargis Fakhri kissing rumoured boyfriend Matt Alonzo is going viral

Nargis Fakhri, who celebrated her rumoured boyfriend Matt Alonzo's birthday on April 16, posted lovey-dovey snapshots with him on social media



Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo

Nargis Fakhri seems to be smitten by American director-editor Matt Alonzo. She celebrated his birthday on April 16 and posted lovey-dovey snapshots with him on social media. The hottie has been cosying up with Matt for a while now and is open about it.

Nargis also posted an Instagram story, that has got tongues wagging. So, is Uday Chopra finally history?

Last year, Nargis Fakhri had mentioned that she has her own places to stay in every city she travels to, thereby squashing rumours that she is staying at producer Uday Chopra's bungalow. Uday and Nargis had called off their relationship and Nargis flew back to New York as she was rumoured to have been deeply hurt by the split and suffered from depression.

Amidst claims that Nargis has moved into the Chopra residence and the couple is gearing up for a private wedding in 2018, the actress's spokesperson denied it to Mumbai Mirror, saying, "Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai." Uday's team responded with the routine "no comments".

