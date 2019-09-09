MENU

Nargis Fakhri pledges to overcome fears this birthday

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 16:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Nargis Fakhri had showcased her rapping skills at a film awards show. If not acting, she has a Plan B in hand.

Nargis Fakhri pledges to overcome fears this birthday
Nargis Fakhri

Ahead of her 40th birthday next month, Nargis Fakhri wants to conquer her fears. The hottie gets the heebie-jeebies when performing on stage. To overcome her nervousness, she did a workshop to help build confidence.

The actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "My birthday is coming up and I wanted to make a list of things that scare me (sic)." Fakhri gave stand-up comedy a shot. "I was at my most vulnerable but I did it (sic)," she wrote.

The actor had showcased her rapping skills at a film awards show. If not acting, she has a Plan B in hand. The actress will next be seen in the action thriller film Torbaaz, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Torbaaz is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an army officer in it. 

