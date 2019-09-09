Nargis Fakhri pledges to overcome fears this birthday
Nargis Fakhri had showcased her rapping skills at a film awards show. If not acting, she has a Plan B in hand.
Ahead of her 40th birthday next month, Nargis Fakhri wants to conquer her fears. The hottie gets the heebie-jeebies when performing on stage. To overcome her nervousness, she did a workshop to help build confidence.
The actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "My birthday is coming up and I wanted to make a list of things that scare me (sic)." Fakhri gave stand-up comedy a shot. "I was at my most vulnerable but I did it (sic)," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I have a fear of standing on stage in front of people. “Stage fright” i took a comedy class to help me build some confidence to get over this fear. My birthday is coming up and i wanted to make a list of things that scare me so i can beat the fear!! And now i will share it with you! This was me at my most vulnerable! I was shitting my pants up there but i did it! And i want to share my accomplishment with you all. Hope u like it and if you don’t that ok too.
The actor had showcased her rapping skills at a film awards show. If not acting, she has a Plan B in hand. The actress will next be seen in the action thriller film Torbaaz, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Torbaaz is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an army officer in it.
Also read: B-town buzz: Nargis Fakhri sips wine with beau; Kranti Prakash Jha glad to go grey
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach