Nargis Fakhri's 'Amavas' to now release on Feb 1

Amavas' delay is due to visual effects and post production related work

Actress Nargis Fakhris "Amavas", which was to release on January 11, will now hit the screens on February 1. The delay is due to visual effects and post production related work.

The film's director, Bhushan Patel, said in a statement: "We are trying to achieve top-class VFX and that is little time consuming. We do not want to release the film haphazardly and want to ensure that the end product is up to the mark."

In the past, Patel has directed horror films like "Ragini MMS 2", "1920 Evil" and "Alone", apart from some television series. "Amavas" is a horror film. It also features Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

