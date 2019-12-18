Narrow escape for Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi in attack by bike-borne men

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nagpur: Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi had a narrow escape when two motorcycle-borne persons fired at his car on Wardha Road here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place just around 11.59 pm on Tuesday when Joshi was returning home along with his family members and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant here, he said.

More than 30 of his friends attended the celebration and they all were returning in 10 to 15 vehicles, with Joshi driving the mayor's official car - a sports utility vehicle (SUV), the official said. Joshi's SUV was the last in the cavalcade and when it reached a junction of the Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, two motorcycle-borne persons, who were behind the car, fired three bullets at the mayor's vehicle and fled, he said.

One bullet hit the driver's window of the SUV, another pierced through the passenger window behind the driver's seat and the third hit the rear windshield of the car, he said. "The bullets pierced through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Joshi was not hurt. He immediately stopped the car on the spot and alerted the police," the official said.

Security personnel from Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and conducted a 'panchnama' (collection of evidence and recording testimonies of witnesses), he said. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam also visited the spot later in the night. The police were examining CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the registration number of the motorcycle used by the attackers, the official said.

"Both the accused were wearing helmets and the pillion rider fired at the mayor's vehicle," he said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act. Earlier this month, Joshi received two letters in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's complaint boxes, threatening him with dire consequences over removal encroachments in the city, the official said.

His official vehicle was also stolen from his residence last month but found within a day, he said, adding that one person was arrested in connection with the car theft.

