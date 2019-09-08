Washington DC: On Saturday, NASA commended ISRO's attempt to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole and stated it was inspired with the Indian space agency's journey. The US space agency also stated that it looks forward to working with ISRO to explore the solar system together. "Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon's the South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and we look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together," NASA took to the social media platform, Twitter and posted.

'Your journey has inspired us': NASA commends ISRO's attempt to land on moon



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/SVtRflDuMG pic.twitter.com/Wz91VwdLu8 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 7, 2019

Also Read: Virendra Sehwag, Geeta Phogat laud ISRO's effort, says whole country proud of them

According to news agency, ANI, in the wee hours of Saturday, the communication with Vikram lander was lost just moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon. K Sivan, the ISRO chairman announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface. The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter still continues to orbit the moon.

Also Read: Sad moment as our scientists worked day and night on Chandrayaan-2, says BJP minister

The spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14 after revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks, the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates