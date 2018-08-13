NASA launches world's first mission to 'touch' the Sun

international

The mission is the first to be named after a living scientist - Eugene N Parker, 91, who first predicted the existence of the solar wind in 1958

Lift-off took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Pic/AP

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, mankind's first mission to 'touch' the Sun, was successfully launched yesterday on an unprecedented, seven-year journey to unlock the mysteries of the star's fiery outer atmosphere and its effects on space weather. Lift-off took place from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 3.31 am EDT (1.01 pm IST).

"The spacecraft is in good health and operating on its own. Parker Solar Probe has begun its mission to 'touch' the Sun," NASA said in a blog post, hours after the lift-off. The mission is the first to be named after a living scientist — Eugene N Parker, 91, who first predicted the existence of the solar wind in 1958.

A plaque dedicating the mission to Parker was attached to the spacecraft in May. It includes a quote from the physicist: "Let's see what lies ahead." It also holds a memory card containing more than 1.1 million names submitted by the public to travel with the spacecraft to the Sun. The mission's findings will help researchers to improve their forecasts of space weather events, NASA said.

USD 1.5bn

Cost of the mission

7

Duration of the mission in years

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever