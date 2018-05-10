NASA, Uber team up to get flying taxis off the ground

NASA and Uber have signed an agreement to explore putting flying taxis in the skies over US cities. NASA said that it will begin simulations for so-called "urban air mobility" vehicles that also include delivery drones



NASA says it will begin simulations for so-called "urban air mobility" vehicles that also include delivery drones. Pic/AFP

NASA and Uber have signed an agreement to explore putting flying taxis in the skies over US cities. NASA said that it will begin simulations for so-called "urban air mobility" vehicles that also include delivery drones.

The announcement comes as the Uber Elevate summit in Los Angeles brings together tech and transportation leaders to discuss the future of urban aviation. NASA says the goal is to create a rideshare network that will allow residents to hail a small aircraft the same way Uber users can now use an app to call a car. The space agency says simulations are planned at its research facility at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever