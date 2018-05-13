NASA wants to fly a helicopter on Mars

Mars 2020 is planned for launch in July 2020 with an arrival on the surface of Mars expected in February 2021

An illustration of NASA's Mars Helicopter that will travel with the agency's Mars 2020 rover mission. Pic/AFP

Tampa: The US space agency said yesterday it plans to launch the first-ever helicopter to Mars in 2020, a miniature, unmanned drone-like chopper that could boost our understanding of the Red Planet.

Known simply as 'The Mars Helicopter,' the device weighs less than 1.8 kilograms, and its main body section, or fuselage, is about the size of a softball. It will be attached to the belly pan of the Mars 2020 rover, a wheeled robot that aims to determine the habitability of the Martian environment, search for signs of ancient life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future human explorers.

Mars 2020 is planned for launch in July 2020 with an arrival on the surface of Mars expected in February 2021. "NASA has a proud history of firsts," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

"The idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling." No nation has ever flown an helicopter on Mars before.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever