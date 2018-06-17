NASA's Peggy Whitson retires

The ground-breaking spacewoman took the retirement on Friday, after spending a total of 665 days in outer world in her career-span

Peggy Whitson. Pic/AFP

American astronaut, Peggy Whitson, has retired from her long service to space organisation NASA. The ground-breaking spacewoman took the retirement on Friday, after spending a total of 665 days in outer world in her career-span.

In her credits, Whitson has the records like 'World's most experienced female spacewalker', 'First woman to command the International Space Station', 'Oldest woman ever to fly in space', and 'American to spend most time off the planet'. The announcement came less than a year after coming back from her last, also the longest, space venture.

