NASCAR babe Danica Patrick changes loyalties for boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Nascar veteran says it wasn't easy to switch NFL team loyalties for boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers

Former Nascar champion Danica Patrick has had a tough time switching her sporting alliances in keeping with that of her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. Growing up, Patrick was a huge fan of NFL outfit Chicago Bears. However, with Rodgers representing Green Bay Packers, one of Chicago's biggest rivals, Patrick was put in a tight spot and decided to switch loyalties.

"I have houses in both cities [Chicago and Phoenix], so I'm comfortable with the transition," she said on US TV show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show recently. Patrick admitted to being trolled over her switch. "I can never understand when people are like, 'Why don't you cheer for the Bears anymore?' I'm like 'Well, for obvious reasons.'

Usually with a sports team or an athlete, you need to have a reason. Maybe it's because you're from the city or maybe it's because you're dating one."

