Naseeruddin Shah a perfectionist, says Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Hope Aur Hum director Sudip Bandyopadhyay has hailed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as a perfectionist. "It was an overwhelming experience to work with Naseer Sir. He was kind enough to be a part of this journey with us. Naseer Sir is a perfectionist when it comes to acting and he is very particular about dialogues and the scene," Bandyopadhyay said in a statement.



"Whenever Naseer Sir used to enact a scene, the inputs used to come from within… I saw my character, Mr. Nagesh through him. His body language as Nagesh and the way he interacted with his co-actors that itself used to be a suggestion of what to do next."

Hope Aur Hum is a story set in the present day where the audience will see an interplay between love, hope and destiny. The film also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Aamir Bashir, Naveen Kasturia and Kabir Sajid. It is set to release on May 11.

