Naseeruddin Shah to make his digital debut with Zero KMS

Zee5, India’s largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content, today released its thriller web series titled Zero KMS.

This is the first time Naseeruddin Shah has attempted a web series. Guru portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah and Arjun played by Tanmay Dhanania play the main leads in the show. Zero KMS is Arjun’s quest to find justice. Incarcerated for a decade over a crime he didn't commit, Arjun finally has a shot at freedom. Unbeknownst to him, he's caught in the middle of a flesh-trafficking racket that threatens to upend his entire existence. Can one man overcome a machine of criminality?

Speaking about his debut in web-series, Tanmay Dhanania said, "Zero KMS is a powerful show with beautifully shot scenes and a strong story. The part offered to me was very intriguing and I wanted to know what can be done with an action thriller. It was a great experience working on a cult show that showcases harsh realities."

A hard-hitting action-packed drama, Zero KMS forces one to take notice of issues which are plaguing the society. Missing people, flesh trade and drug abuse are widespread, and the series tackles the very same.

Speaking about the show, Manish Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Zero KMS is an action thriller which will have great appeal with male audiences across geographies. This crime thriller has been shot extensively in Goa and shows you the parts which are hidden in plain sight. We are confident that the dynamic cast, gripping script of the show will make it a huge success and the audience will lap it up."

ZEE5 has a rich bouquet of exciting original content lined up across 6 different languages and featuring some of the biggest and most exciting faces from the world of Indian entertainment. With a slate of 20 Originals to be launched by end April 2018, the platform will have 90 showsby the end of March 2019.

ZEE5 is the brand new digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 90 plus live TV channels.

