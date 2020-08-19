Naseeruddin Shah's 'Mee Raqsam' all set to release on August 21

ZEE5 recently announced a feature film titled Mee Raqsam presented by Shabana and directed by Baba. The film celebrates the bond between a father and a daughter and pays homage to legendary poet Kaifi Azmi.

Mee Raqsam, which stands for 'I Dance', is an uplifting family drama, based on love, trust and fulfilling the one dream that the society is against. It is the story of a young girl's dream to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices. It's only her father who supports and helps her achieve her dream.

The film features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who will be seen playing the intimidating leader of the community, warning the father for not following the rules that they all should abide by. When asked about his take on art discrimination based on religion, he shared, "I am not a social reformer so I can't make a general statement about society but as individuals, if we don't rid ourselves of outdated ideas and prejudices there is no hope that society will. So we have to start with ourselves. This change will happen very gradually and on its own accord, it can't be hurried up."

Earlier this year, the film had an exclusive screening and celebrities like Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Mahesh Bhatt, David Dhawan, and many others attended it and were all praise for the film. The film marks the directorial debut of Baba Azmi. The Hindi feature film is shot in Mijwan near Azamgarh and its surrounding areas.

Mee Raqsam is set to premiere on August 21.

