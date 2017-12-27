Nashik arms haul case: Cops book mastermind, detain dad in extortion case

In their quest to prepare a watertight case against Nashik arms haul mastermind Badrinumaj Akbar Badshah alias Pasha alias Sukka, the Mumbai Crime Branch has now booked him in a fresh criminal case, for threatening a city businessman for extortion

Representational Picture

Feared Pasha

Several victims of Pasha were in the jurisdiction of RAK Marg area, but since they all feared him, nobody came forward. After reading about his arrest, the complainant in this case approached cops. An FIR was registered on Sunday at the RAK Marg police station. As the crime branch is already carrying out a parallel investigation into the arms haul, the senior brass of the Mumbai police transferred the case to them.

Dad may be held soon

Pasha's father Akbar has been detained in the case, confirmed a source, adding that he may be arrested soon. He too has a number of criminal cases in his name and has been arrested in the past in arms smuggling cases. The crime branch is likely to seek Pasha's custody to interrogate him in this case.

Aide booked

After the Nashik police interrogated Pasha, they raided his Wadala house on December 19 and found incriminating documents. Further probe revealed a Mumbra resident named Karim Sayyed would help Pasha with forgery in his business. Karim was arrested after a case was lodged at the RAK Marg police station, which was later transferred to the crime branch.

