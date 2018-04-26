Nashik Court sentences man to death for murdering woman and her son

The man entered the room of his tenant Pallavi Sansare, 29, in Satpur locality of the city, on the night of April 18, 2016, when she was asleep with her 6-year-old son Vishal

A Nashik sessions court on Thursday has sentenced a 29-year-old man to death for murdering his woman tenant and her 6-year-old son for her refusal to have sex with him. The incident took place in 2016. Nashik's Chief District and Sessions judge Suryakant Shinde sentenced convict Ramdas Shinde today, a day after finding him guilty of committing the double murder

Recalling the incident, Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said Shinde had entered the room of his tenant Pallavi Sansare, 29, in Satpur locality of the city, on the night of April 18, 2016, when she was asleep with her 6-year-old son Vishal and her husband was away for work. Misar said Shinde tried to force himself on the woman but as she resisted the rape bid, he stabbed her to death.

Shinde also stabbed Vishal to death as he was the eye-witness to the incident, the public prosecutor said. The accused then locked the room from outside and fled from the scene. The double murder came to light the next day after the woman's husband, Kachru Sansare, returned from work. Shinde was arrested on April 19, 2016, by Satpur police, Misar said. He said, during the hearing, the court rejected Shinde's plea for leniency.

