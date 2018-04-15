Nashik: Driver crushed to death after parked truck slides down gradient

The incident happened in Satpur's MIDC industrial area early this morning, a Satpur police official said

Representational Image

The driver of a container truck in Satpur's MIDC area died while trying to stop a vehicle, which he had parked moments ago. Police said that the driver died on Sunday when the vehicle came sliding down a gradient.

The incident happened in Satpur's MIDC industrial area early this morning, a Satpur police official said. The driver, as yet unidentified, had parked the truck on Satpur-Shivaji road and had got down to inquire about an address from a passerby when it started sliding due to a slope on the road, police said.

"He tried to stop the truck but in the process came under its wheels and died instantly. The truck dashed into a few shops, damaged three two-wheelers and caused minor injuries to two people," the official said.

"He had apparently kept the engine running and in neutral, which might have caused the accident," he added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI