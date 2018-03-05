Nashik Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from markets

An anti-encroachment squad of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Monday removed encroachments from various flower-markets and saraf bazar area



The action was taken after directions were issued by NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the officer said. Encroachments from areas like Central bus stand's Meghdoot shopping centre were also removed, he said.