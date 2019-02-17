Nashik: Newlywed woman commits suicide because her makeup did not stay put

national

The alleged suicide took place on Wednesday morning after her husband left for work, said the Nashik police

Representational Image

Nashik: A newly married 27-year-old woman in Nashik allegedly ended her life because her makeup didn't stay on her face. The alleged suicide took place on Wednesday morning after her husband left for work, said the Nashik police.

The 27-year-old woman, identified as Rukhma Bhaskar Karachan, lived with her husband in an apartment in Nashik. On Wednesday morning, after her husband left for work, Rukhma decided to take the extreme step. She used a nylon rope as a noose in the bathroom, according to Mirror Now.

When Nashik police reached the crime scene to investigate after receiving the information about the incident, they found a suicide note written by Rukhma.

In the suicide note, Rukhma said, "My eyes kept watering due to which the kajal was not seen in the eyes and I am not looking beautiful that's why I'm committing suicide."

Rukhma lately has been facing serious issues in her eyes. She had been facing the problem of watery eyes frequently, and often complained her make up doesn't stay put due to the problem, reports the website.

A suicide case has been registered and police are currently investigating the case further.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.