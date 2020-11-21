Nashik police fight COVID-19 virus with top cop's green health drink

After Nashik's Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey took charge of the pandemic situation in the force, among the many measures taken, his signature health drink, a green juice, has become a hit among the police force.

Pandey's efforts to control COVID-19 in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail had been a 100 per cent success. His green health drink is now gaining popularity in Nashik too. As part of his duties related to COVID-19, Pandey visits the Police Covid Centre daily and police stations weekly. While the ingredients required for his recipe are easily available in the market, Ayurveda experts have said that they do not have any potential side effects.

The recipe involves two amlas, ten leaves of spinach, ten sprigs of cilantro, ten leaves of mint, five leaves of bel patra leaves, 20 curry leaves, and roasted cumin, sea or rock salt and lemon juice as required. One can also add tulsi and guava leaves.

A Nashik police officer said that amid the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, the health drink is important to increase immunity and fight diseases. Pandey said, "Until a vaccine or an effective drug is found, this green health drink helps increasing the body's immunity, especially because it has amla, which is very good for health."

There are 13 police stations in Nashik and 3,300 police personnel. Around 400 policemen have contracted COVID and 25 are active cases.

