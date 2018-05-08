Nashik police pick up 164 beggars from across the city, sent them to rehab centres

The beggars were given new clothes and food, and were later produced in the court





Nashik Police picked up 164 beggars, including children and women, from different parts of the city and have sent them to rehabilitation centres, Nashik Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal told to reporters on Monday. Singal said that the action was taken as per the directions given by District and Sessions Court Judge Suryakant Shinde.



"After the court order, the police swung into action and picked up 164 beggars from different locations across the city. They were taken to the police headquarters," he added. The beggars were given new clothes and food. They were later produced in the court. Thereafter, they were sent to different rehab centres located in Pune, Ahmednagar, Manmad and Nashik, Singal said. Children were sent to remand homes, he added.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

