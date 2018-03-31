Nashik: Rs 2 coin removed after 5-year-old girl accidentally swallows it while playing

After her parents came to know about it, they rushed her to Manmad's sub-district civil hospital, where doctors referred her to the civil hospital



Doctors at the civil hospital here have removed a Rs 2 coin stuck in throat of a five-year-old, which she accidentally swallowed. The doctors on Thursday performed a telescopic surgery on the girl, Vaishnavi Mali, to remove the coin.

"I along with surgeon Sachin Pawar and Dr Siddharth Shelke performed a telescopic surgery on Vaishnavi and removed the coin from her throat," said Sanjay Gangurde, head of Ear-Nose and Throat (ENT) department, at the hospital. He said Vaishnavi was given the coin by her grandfather, to buy a chocolate at Manmad town in the district, on Wednesday.

But while playing she put the coin in her mouth and that got stuck in her throat. After her parents came to know about it, they rushed her to Manmad's sub-district civil hospital, where doctors referred her to the civil hospital here, Gangurde said.

