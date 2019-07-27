Nashik witnesses incessant rains for third day

national

he city and other parts of the district have been experiencing intermittent showers since Thursday

Representational Image

Nashik: Continuous rains lash down Nashik City and parts of the district for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Heavy showers has inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life to some extent. The city and other parts of the district have been experiencing intermittent showers since Thursday.

As per the weather department, the district will continue to get rainfall in the next 24 hours. According to the district officials, the tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 212 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am, followed by Trimbakeshwar (140 mm), Surgana (34.2 mm) and Nashik tehsil (28 mm).

Owing to good rainfall in the catchment area, the Gangapur dam, which is the main source of drinking water for Nashik city, is filled 63 per cent, while the water stock in the Darna dam has gone up to 83 per cent, they added. Officials said that water level in the remaining 22 reservoirs is increasing steadily and farmers have started sowing operations.

With inputs from PTI

