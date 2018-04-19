Nasser Hussain tips Mumbai's Jemimah Rodrigues to be a future cricket star

The 17-year-old Mumbai all-rounder Jemimah, the second-youngest women's T20I half-centurion, and the youngest from her country, was part of India's double-series wins in South Africa



Nasser Hussain

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain has tipped talented Jemimah Rodrigues to be a star for the Indian women's cricket team. The 17-year-old Mumbai all-rounder Jemimah, the second-youngest women's T20I half-centurion, and the youngest from her country, was part of India's double-series wins in South Africa.

She is also the youngest centrally-contracted players with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she's going to be a star for India," Hussain, who played 96 Tests, wrote on Twitter, posting a picture with Jemimah.

