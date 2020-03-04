Natacha Karam joins Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Actor Natacha Karam, best known for 911: Lone Star, is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by "Overlord" helmer Julius Avery.

Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city's villain and hero missing or worse, the film will chronicle the story of a boy who tries to find the hero. Stallone, 73, will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harbouring a deep secret.

Karam, 26, will portray a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story's antagonist, played by "Game of Thrones" actor Johan "Pilou" Asbake. "Samaritan" will also feature Javon Walton and Martin Starr.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever