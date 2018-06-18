Natalie Portman: I would love to meet Mark Hamill

During an appearance on a TV show, Natalie Portman responded to Stars Wars actor Mark Hamill's tweet on the two never meeting

Natalie Portman

Star Wars star Mark Hamill left fans shocked when he revealed he never met his on-screen mother Natalie Portman and now the Hollywood star has replied to the veteran actor, saying she would love to see him. Portman played Luke Skywalker's (Hamill) mom, Padme Amidala, in the prequels -- The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

During an appearance on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert asked the Oscar-winning actor about Mark Hamill's tweet, in which he had wished Portman Happy Birthday and shared a fact that he has "never met this woman."

FUN FACT: I've never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018



Replying to the tweet, Natalie Portman said, "It's such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over". Natalie Portman famously portrayed Padme Amidala in the Prequel trilogy and, at the end of Revenge of the Sith just before her death, gave birth to both Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Yet, the two actors have never met in real life and this is something Portman wants to change.

