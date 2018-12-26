Natalie Portman opens up about being sexualised as a child actor

hollywood

However, this was when Natalie Portman was just a teenager. Today the actor says she has come to terms with the situation

Natalie Portman

Being famous comes with its own hazards. After spending about 25 years in the show business, Hollywood actor Natalie Portman on Tuesday said that being sexualised as a child star made her feel unsafe. The 37-year-old actor who made her debut at the age of 13 in 1994's 'The Professional' at the Women's March last January, revealed that her first ever fan mail was a rape fantasy written by a man.

Reflecting on it further, Portman said, "I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort."

She added that she felt like she has to cover herself up to ensure that she is respected by others, "I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work in order to send my own message to the world that I'm someone worth of safety and respect," she added.

However, this was when she was just a teenager. Today the actor says she has come to terms with the situation. "I know I was sexualized in the ways that I was photographed or portrayed, and that was not my doing. That becomes a part of your public identity," People quotes Portman as saying.

The academy award winner, whose past credits include 'Annihilation', 'Black Swan' and 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' will be next seen in Jude Law starrer 'Vox Lux'. he film tells the story of a pop star (played by Portman) who survived a school shooting as a young girl and is still dealing with the aftermath of the horrifying incident.

"She is such a wild character, but she's also someone I felt was a real person, who is the product of this life that has happened to her," Portman said about her character in the movie. The flick is slated to release on February 23 in the US.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever