Natalie Portman was 'completely surprised' by how Black Swan turned out

Actor Natalie Portman, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan", has said she was surprised by final look of the film. The 37-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that she thought she was shooting for a "documentary style" feature when she acted in the film and never imagined that it would be an "over the top thriller".

"When I saw the final cut I was completely surprised by what the movie was like. I thought we were shooting something like almost documentary style, and then I watched it and it was an over the top thriller," Portman said. "It was an amazing wake-up call that film is a director's medium and as an actor you have no idea what's going on and you're being led and shaped," she added.

Despite the surprise, Portman has fond memories of working on the film and revealed that Aronofsky was "genuinely interested" in her input during the making. "It was an incredible experience for so many reasons. I had always loved dance so much. It is the art I am most moved by, that expresses things that can't be expressed by other media. It took 10 years for it to come together.

"Darren was a great collaborator. Darren was genuinely interested in my point of view and my input. It felt like a partnership," she said. Portman is currently awaiting the release of "Vox Lux", which had its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival last month.

