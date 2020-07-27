Natania Lalwani: This one's personal

Mumbai girl in LA Natania Lalwani is flying high with the success of her EP, and her latest song, Can I be ur friend. In an interview with mid-day, she discusses working during the lockdown, and her collaboration with Armaan Malik.

Excerpts from the interview:

What's the vibe of the EP, Pick It UP?

It's fun, light and colourful. We created five songs in five days. There were no creative boundaries and we let our imagination

run wild.

How was the process of working with Armaan?

He is talented and passionate, [which makes the process] easy. We were bubbling with ideas and melodies.

What encouraged you to make the video of Can I be ur friend, independently?

It is the first video I have made independently. It wasn't planned. The song is personal, and I wanted the video to reflect that. So, I had my mother send my childhood photos. I wanted to capture phases of my life in the video, because the song is about apologising to yourself, and asking for a second chance to be friends with yourself.

How have you kept yourself busy during the lockdown? How has it affected you?

I've been writing every day, and have learnt how to record myself with a home set-up. I have picked up different skills — like learning how to make this video — that I wouldn't have, otherwise.

What are your future plans?

I'm excited about releasing a crossover Hindi-English song later this year. I also have music coming out with Armaan, Jesse McCartney, and Mothica.

