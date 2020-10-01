Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's baby boy Agastya is now 2-months-old!

Actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya became proud parents to a baby boy in July this year. The couple named their son Agastya, who has today, turned two-months-old! Celebrating the same, mum Natasa took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Sharing a couple of pictures, Natasa wrote, "#2months Agastya" along with heart emojis. Take a look at the photos below!

View this post on Instagram #2months ð Agastya ð A post shared by NatasÌa StankovicÌâ¨ (@natasastankovic__) onSep 30, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Aren't the pictures adorable? Agastya looks content and relaxed in mommy's arms, while Natasa can't seem to be able to take her eyes off her little bundle of joy!

Several Instagram users and the couple's fans commented on the photos too. One of them said, "The time has been running so fasttttt" and another commented, "He is entirely hardik Pandya junior!" while yet another Insta user wrote, "Awww Happy 2 months birthday. Love you cutie pie."

Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement to the world on New Year's Day 2020. They took to Instagram to share posts that they were engaged. Hardik shared a picture with Natasa and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

It was on May 31 that the couple announced they were expecting a baby. Hardik Pandya wrote on social media, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Also read: Natasa Stankovic Shares First Pictures Of Her Baby Boy: 'When I Hold You, Life Makes Sense'

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news