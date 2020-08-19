Natasa Stankovic can't believe this is why Instagram removed her photo with Hardik Pandya!

Bollywood's stunning Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, whom the couple names Agastya. Both Natasa and Hardik have been on cloud nine and sharing loved-up pictures on Instagram.

Recently, the photo-sharing app decided to remove one of these loved-up photos on the basis of it 'going against community guidelines'. The photo, however, was a cute snap of Hardik kissing Natasa on the cheek. Check it out below!

This picture was earlier removed by Instagram, and the same was shared by Natasa on her Instagram story. The actress couldn't believe that such a picture could be removed from the social media app!

Since the birth of their baby, both Natasa and Hardik have been sharing cute pictures of the little one on Instagram. In one such picture, Natasa can be seen holding her baby high.

Natasa shared another picture in which Hardik Pandya has held the baby in his arms. She wrote, "My family my world @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys"

Don't Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and little Agastya make for an adorable family?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2020. In May 2020, amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the couple announced they got married.

