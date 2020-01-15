Natasa Stankovic sizzles in her black swimsuit in this throwback picture with Hardik Pandya

Bollywood beauty Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised the whole world when they announced their engagement in the new year. Pandya proposed to DJ Wale Babu fame actress Natasa on a yacht and made their relationship official. Ever since then a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple. The couple too is leaving no stone unturned to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently, Natasa took to her Instagram to share a lovely throwback picture with her partner. In the picture, the Nach Baliye contestant can be seen soaking in the sun with her partner. She looked sizzling in her black one-piece bikini. On the other hand, Hardik showed off his abs by donning a black-and-yellow shorts. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥âÂ¤ï¸Â #throwbackðÂÂÂ @hardikpandya93 A post shared by ðÂÂÂNataša StankoviÄÂðÂÂÂ (@natasastankovic__) onJan 13, 2020 at 5:48am PST

This isn't the first time she has shared a picture with her partner. Last week, Natasa had shared a picture on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen leaning into Hardik's arms while looking at the camera. The picture showed the level of comfort the couple share.

Before this, Natasa and Hardik had stepped out for a quiet dinner with the former's family. They visited a popular restaurant in BKC in Bandra, Mumbai, and posed together for the shutterbugs.

Pandya and Natasa had got engaged in Dubai on January 1. Hardik went down on bended knee and proposed to Natasa. There were flowers, a cake, and musicians singing romantic Bollywood songs. In fact, Hardik, too, tried his hand at singing! Natasa couldn't keep the excitement off her face and accepted his proposal. The dancer took to Instagram later in the day to share a few photos and a video along with Hardik and captioned the post as: "Forever yes".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ðÂÂÂNataša StankoviÄÂðÂÂÂ (@natasastankovic__) onJan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic was last seen in a song from the Bollywood movie The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of Nach Baliye with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. Stankovic had become a big name on the reality television show Bigg Boss 8.

